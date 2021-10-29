Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $74,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.78 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.