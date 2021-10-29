Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

