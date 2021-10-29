Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.