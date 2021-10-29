SysGroup (LON:SYS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
SYS stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. SysGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.02. The stock has a market cap of £14.17 million and a PE ratio of 58.00.
About SysGroup
