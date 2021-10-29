SysGroup (LON:SYS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SYS stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. SysGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.02. The stock has a market cap of £14.17 million and a PE ratio of 58.00.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

