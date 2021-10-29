Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 115.5% in October

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

