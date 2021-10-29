Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $172.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $681.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,535. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $133.91 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.