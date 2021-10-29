Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,478 shares of company stock worth $14,790,535. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

