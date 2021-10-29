Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.33

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.33 and last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 9844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.91.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,535 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

