Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,525 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

