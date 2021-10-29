Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.68

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.68 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.56). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 920,285 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £738.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

