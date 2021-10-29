Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of TARO traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 226.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

