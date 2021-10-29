TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 127.1% in October

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TATT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

