Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

