TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 54.4% in October

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 12,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $210,725,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TRP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

