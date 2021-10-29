TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

