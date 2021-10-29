TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 367,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. TD has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TD during the second quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD by 568.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in TD during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

