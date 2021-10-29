TD Securities Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$3.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

BDRBF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

