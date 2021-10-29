TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$40.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

