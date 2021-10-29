TD Securities Upgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Buy

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 66,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

