TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

