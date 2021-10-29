Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $117.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.28 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $28.83 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

