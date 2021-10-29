Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.68% of Teekay Tankers worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $475.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.