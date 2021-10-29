Teloscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $11,129.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.56 or 0.00433172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

