TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

