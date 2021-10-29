TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 1,920.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

