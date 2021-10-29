Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 33,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. Tennant has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Tennant’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

