Tenneco (TEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

