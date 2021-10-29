Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,924. Terex has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

