Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 7,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

