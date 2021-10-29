TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII traded down $9.35 on Friday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 775,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,273. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.