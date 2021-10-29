TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 376.67%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

