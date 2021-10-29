The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.31

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 234.31 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 227.90 ($2.98). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 227.90 ($2.98), with a volume of 22,745 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($59,830.48).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

