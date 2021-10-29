The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

