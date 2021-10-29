The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTB. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

