The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of CG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

