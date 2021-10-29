The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,320,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

