The ChampCoin Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $406,845.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00466284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.81 or 0.00986239 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

