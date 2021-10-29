The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

