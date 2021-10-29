The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

