The Coca-Cola Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 213.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

