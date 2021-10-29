The E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of The E.W. Scripps worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.