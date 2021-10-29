The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.10% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $115,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

EL traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $324.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average is $315.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

