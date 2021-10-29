The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €110.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €83.85 ($98.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

