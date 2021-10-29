The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €183.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.07 ($249.50).

ETR:MTX traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €187.45 ($220.53). 159,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.46.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

