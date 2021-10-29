The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($22.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

