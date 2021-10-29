The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

