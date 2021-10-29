The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.