The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,456 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $58,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.40. 7,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,048. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.