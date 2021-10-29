The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $310.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $278.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $322.43. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

