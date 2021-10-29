The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.01

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.01 and traded as high as C$90.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$89.74, with a volume of 2,567,628 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$163.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$84.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.01.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

