THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $375,271.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $375,271.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

